Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Chico’s FAS worth $52,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $764.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.