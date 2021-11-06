Vanguard Group Inc. Has $49.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of Chuy’s worth $49,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CHUY opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

