Vanguard Group Inc. Has $51.39 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $718.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

