Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.16% of LexinFintech worth $48,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 196.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1,150.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,961 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LX stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $992.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.