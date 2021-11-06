Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE opened at $218.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $161.53 and a one year high of $219.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

