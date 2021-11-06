Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $428.30

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $428.30 and last traded at $428.17, with a volume of 37501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 517,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 157,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

