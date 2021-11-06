Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $79.85. 20,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18.

