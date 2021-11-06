Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,979,342 shares.The stock last traded at $108.59 and had previously closed at $108.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.