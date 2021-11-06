Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

