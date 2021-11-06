Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,996 shares of company stock worth $737,599. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.