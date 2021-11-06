Vaxart, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

VXRT stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

