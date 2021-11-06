Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

NYSE:VTR opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

