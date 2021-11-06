Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 3,904,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

