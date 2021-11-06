Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $952,794. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

