Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Issue $0.01 Annual Dividend

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vertiv to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

