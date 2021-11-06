Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 2,440,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

