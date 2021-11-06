Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

