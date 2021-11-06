Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $8,776,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,759,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.88. 179,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

