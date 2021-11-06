VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. 4,252,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,078. VICI Properties has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

