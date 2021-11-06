VIDY Market Cap Achieves $16.33 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $811,991.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.