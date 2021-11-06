Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $50,548.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

