Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

VMD stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

