Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,134 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Virgin Galactic worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $2,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $6,126,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $19.53 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.