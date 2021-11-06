Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,325.30 ($17.32).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 579 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,197.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,219.10.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.