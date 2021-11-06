VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,182 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIZIO (VZIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.