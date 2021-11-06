VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Oppenheimer

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.25.

VMW opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

