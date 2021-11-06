Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ VG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

