Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.07 ($76.55).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.52 and its 200-day moving average is €54.63.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.