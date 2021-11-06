Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

