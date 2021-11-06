W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Plans Special Dividend of $1.00

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) declared a special dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.58 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.