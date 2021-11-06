Waltonchain Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $81.08 million and $12.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.17 or 0.07245231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00086064 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,818,838 coins and its circulating supply is 78,097,806 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

