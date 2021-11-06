Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €97.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

ZAL stock opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €85.17 and a 200-day moving average of €90.73. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

