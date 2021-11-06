Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

