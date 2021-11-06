Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day moving average is $341.65. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

