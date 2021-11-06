Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.42 and a 1 year high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

