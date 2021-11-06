Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,523,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 866,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 167,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

