Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,309,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $176.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

