Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

