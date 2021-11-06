Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $368.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.