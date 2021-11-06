Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,838 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

