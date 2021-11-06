Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $360.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $415.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.58.

NYSE W traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.22. 2,255,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,970. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

