WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIY opened at $27.75 on Friday. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

