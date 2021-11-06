Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

