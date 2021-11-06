Wells Fargo & Company Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $276.39 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

