Welltower Inc. (WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on November 23rd

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 358.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

WELL opened at $84.60 on Friday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

