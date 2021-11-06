Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Welltower alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.