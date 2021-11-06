WEMIX Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. WEMIX has a market cap of $688.88 million and $28.82 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00009098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.19 or 0.07291540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.10 or 1.00304935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022499 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

