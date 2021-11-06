Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $78.19.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.