Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,110,140.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.