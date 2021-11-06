Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

WNEB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.