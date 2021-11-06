Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

WNEB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.